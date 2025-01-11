Leeds United star previously eyed by Everton and Newcastle United emerges as 'target' for Saudi Arabian clubs
Leeds supporters are no strangers to speculation surrounding Gnonto, who has been linked with Premier League clubs in each of the last two summer windows.
Following the club’s failure to seal an immediate return to the top flight, Everton and Newcastle United were reported to be interested in the attacker’s services.
He signed a new long-term deal at Elland Road in the dying embers of the summer window, seemingly drawing a line under talk of a move.
According to Football Insider, there is concrete interest in the 21-year-old from clubs in the Saudio Pro League.
However, the report claims Leeds want to keep the Italy-capped prodigy as they push towards promotion from the Championship.
Gnonto’s signature on a long-term deal in the summer means clubs would have to stump up a significant fee to prise him from West Yorkshire. His current contract at Elland Road runs until 2028.
He is also firmly in the plans of Leeds boss Daniel Farke, with the recent draw with Hull City the first league game Gnonto has not been involved in this term.
Since joining from FC Zurich in 2022, Gnonto has registered 17 goals in 98 appearances for Leeds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.