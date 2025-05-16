Leeds United have issued a statement following the circulation of an image showing Ethan Ampadu’s son wearing a Galatasaray kit.

The image was posted to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, by Ampadu’s former partner.

Leeds have insisted their captain is “aware of and sensitive to” the murder of supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight in 2000, on the eve of a UEFA Cup game against Galatasaray.

The club’s statement read: “Leeds United are aware of an image circulating online of Ethan Ampadu’s son.

“Ethan separated from his partner several months ago and has no responsibility for the image in question. Ethan is aware of and sensitive to the tragic loss within the Loftus and Speight families.

“The club asks for Ethan’s privacy to be respected in what is a difficult time for him personally. Our captain has been a leader on and off the pitch this season, demonstrating his commitment to the club, its history, and the broader Leeds community.

“Ethan has the full support of everybody at Leeds United. The club will be making no further comment.”

As the captain of the Whites, Ampadu has been at the forefront of remembrance events held to reflect on the losses of the two Leeds fans.

Earlier this season, he was one of the players who laid flowers and a shirt down in front of the away end at Luton Town in acknowledgement of the 25th anniversary of the tragedy.

Ampadu joined Leeds from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and has been a key figure under Daniel Farke.