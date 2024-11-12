Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are among the clubs reportedly interested in Gent defender Archie Brown.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old left England in 2021 after ascending the youth ranks of Derby County. He sought pastures new in Switzerland, starting his senior career with Lausanne-Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He swapped Switzerland for Belgium last year, joining Gent, and has seen his career go from strength to strength.

His exploits in Belgium were rewarded with an England youth debut in the summer and appear to have attracted high-profile interest.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are among those tracking Brown but face Premier League competition. Tottenham and West Ham have been credited with interest, as have Chelsea and Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Brown has been linked with Leeds United on more than one occasion. | TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds were linked with Brown in December 2023, and Everton and Burnley were also named as interested parties.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace joined the list of clubs reported to be interested in May, but a summer switch did not materialise.

While Leeds are believed to be admirers of the defender, it is thought they will need Premier League status to push to the front of the queue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown is a left-back by trade and while the position has proven problematic at Elland Road in recent years, Junior Firpo has made it his own of late.

While his form has been impressive, the former Barcelona man is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season. Leeds have also been linked with Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin, who has been among the Championship’s most impressive performers this term.