Leeds United are reportedly keen on two high-profile attacking midfielders.

It has been suggested the Whites will look to recruit a playmaker in the winter window, having failed to land Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.

Leeds have mostly operated without an out-and-out attacking midfielder this term, reverting from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3.

However, the arrival of a classy attacking operator could potentially prompt manager Daniel Farke to have a rethink.

According to Italian outlet ASRomaLive, Leeds have Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini and Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski on their radar.

Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini has been linked with Leeds United. | TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Lorenzo Pellegrini linked

Pellegrini is a 36-cap Italy international and has been on the books at the Stadio Olimpico since 2017. He has made over 300 appearances for the Serie A club, scoring 56 goals and registering 60 assists.

Once a popular figure among the Roma faithful, he has come under fire of late and the club are open to letting him seek pastures new.

In a recent interview, Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini said: “Can I get the old Pellegrini back by myself? Is that okay for the club? Is that okay for the fans? This is a potentially high-level player.

“But if he is unpopular with the fans now, I can’t do it. If he’s unwanted by the club now, I can’t do it.”

Piotr Zielinski’s CV

Zielinski, meanwhile, is a Poland international currently employed by Inter Milan. While not considered an outright ‘number 10’, he is attack-minded and thrives in the final third.

He joined Inter last year, ending an eight-year association with Napoli in order to do so. The midfielder has made 43 appearances for Inter, registering two goals and four assists.

He left Napoli having racked up over 360 outings, netting on 51 occasions between 2016 and 2014.

Piotr Zielinski joined Inter Milan from Napoli last year. | Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Leeds United’s attacking midfielder options

As far as traditional attacking midfielders go, Brenden Aaronson is the only option at Farke’s disposal.

He was a high-profile signing for the Whites in 2022, but the USA international has found it tough to win over supporters.