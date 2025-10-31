A fresh claim has emerged following Leeds United’s surprise link to Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No stranger to Elland Road, Barkley had a brief loan spell in LS11 while cutting his teeth as a young playmaker at Everton.

He only made a handful of appearances before returning to the Toffees, who developed him into an England international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a seasoned operator at 31, Barkley is on the books at Villa and has appeared as a substitute in each of their last three league games.

Ross Barkley joined Aston Villa from Luton Town in 2024. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ross Barkley claims emerge

However, a recent report from The Leeds Press suggested he was being considered as an option by the Whites.

Cold water has since been poured on talk of a potential mid-season swoop, with reporter Graeme Bailey having played down the likelihood.

He told Leeds United News: “From my understanding, I’m not sure how high a midfielder is on Leeds’ January list. Plus, I believe Barkley is on sizeable money at Villa. They currently see him as a good squad player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, he would probably get a bit more [playing time] at Leeds, but Leeds are pretty well stocked in midfield. Leeds will want an attacking midfielder, someone like [Emiliano] Buendia or Gabriel Sara, someone like that.”

Ross Barkley had a brief loan spell at Leeds United in 2013. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United’s midfield department

Barkley is not the playmaker he was in the infancy of his career, having found success as a deeper-lying midfielder.

Leeds are not blessed with ‘number 10s’, but do have an array of options deeper in midfield. Captain Ethan Ampadu is often deployed at the base with two of Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev sat ahead of him.

Barkley would add a wealth of experience to the Leeds ranks, as well as technical quality, but he would be entering a crowded midfield department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad