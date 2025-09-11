When Leeds United sold Elia Caprile to Bari in 2022, few eyebrows were raised.

The goalkeeper had impressed for the side then known as the Under-23s, although a first-team breakthrough did not look imminent.

Leeds had been in the Premier League for two years, Illan Meslier’s stock was still high and the experienced Kiko Casilla was providing cover. Later in that month, the seasoned Joel Robles replaced Casilla as the back-up option.

Few supporters anticipated the scrutiny under which the number one position at Elland Road would be placed under in the years to come.

Meslier came under fire as the Whites were relegated in 2023, later facing similar scrutiny in the Championship.

His loss of form, and seemingly his confidence, prompted the Whites to fork out a reported £15.6m to sign Lucas Perri from Lyon in the summer.

Elia Caprile linked with AC Milan

While changes have been made in the goalkeeping department in LS11, Caprile has been thriving in his native Italy.

The 24-year-old’s form at Bari caught the attention of Napoli, who loaned the stopper to Empoli and Cagliari.

He joined the latter on a permanent basis in June, although Calcio Mercato have indicated he is already on the radar of Serie A giants AC Milan.

The club are reportedly considering a move for the former Leeds prospect, who is said to have been identified as a potential replacement for Mike Maignan.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing but if Caprile does make a move to the San Siro, Leeds could well find themselves wondering what could have been.

Leeds United’s current goalkeeping stable

Meslier, the man who held the number one shirt during Caprile’s time at Elland Road, is still on the books in West Yorkshire.