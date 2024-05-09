Leeds United, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United 'following' international midfielder
A defensive midfielder by trade, the 21-year-old has impressed for OH Leuven and as a loanee at Royal Antwerrp. His exploits earned him a senior Belgium debut last year and appear to have made him a wanted man.
According to Het Nieuwsblad, Keita is of interest to Leeds as well as a host of other English clubs. Manchester United are said to have shown interest, while West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers have also been credited with interest.
Despite his tender age, Keita has accumulated a wealth of experience at senior level. Last year, he was part of the Royal Antwerp side that scooped the Belgian Pro League title and the Belgian Cup.
Midfield was an area of focus for Leeds during the last summer window, with Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara added to the ranks. However, Ampadu has spent most of the calendar year deployed in defence. Gruev and Kamara, meanwhile, have struggled for form in the latter stages of the Championship season.
Leeds are currently preparing to compete in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs. The calibre of player they recruit this summer will most likely be dependent on whether or not the Whites manage to seal a return to the Premier League.
Comment Guidelines
