Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs interested in OH Leuven midfielder Mandela Keita.

A defensive midfielder by trade, the 21-year-old has impressed for OH Leuven and as a loanee at Royal Antwerrp. His exploits earned him a senior Belgium debut last year and appear to have made him a wanted man.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, Keita is of interest to Leeds as well as a host of other English clubs. Manchester United are said to have shown interest, while West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers have also been credited with interest.

Despite his tender age, Keita has accumulated a wealth of experience at senior level. Last year, he was part of the Royal Antwerp side that scooped the Belgian Pro League title and the Belgian Cup.

Midfield was an area of focus for Leeds during the last summer window, with Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara added to the ranks. However, Ampadu has spent most of the calendar year deployed in defence. Gruev and Kamara, meanwhile, have struggled for form in the latter stages of the Championship season.