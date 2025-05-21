West Bromwich Albion have confirmed the departure of Leeds United-linked winger Grady Diangana.

Both Leeds and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been credited with interest in Diangana, who first arrived at The Hawthorns in 2019.

He joined on loan from West Ham United and made an immediate impression, securing a permanent move the Baggies that saddened Hammers legend Mark Noble.

His influence has waned of late but his stock has remained high enough for links with the likes of Leeds to emerge.

Grady Diangana is leaving West Bromwich Albion after six seasons at The Hawthorns. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Grady Diangana’s free agent status

Interested parties will be able to snap the playmaker up on a free transfer as West Brom have confirmed he will be seeking pastures new.

His contract expires this summer and he does not feature on the club’s retained list.

In a statement, the Baggies said: “Grady initially penned a season-long loan from West Ham United before making the move permanent in the summer of 2020.

“The DR Congo playmaker took just three minutes to score on his second-tier debut for the Baggies down at Luton Town in August 2019, before going on to notch the winner three minutes later.

“Diangana amassed 202 appearances for the Albion, scoring 26 goals. His final strikes for the club came in the 5-1 home victory over Portsmouth in January 2025 on an afternoon when he found the net twice.”

Grady Diangana has been linked with Leeds United. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Speaking about Diangana last month, since-sacked Baggies boss Tony Mowbray told Birmingham World: “I like footballers like Grady. I hear the stories that he was amazing when he first came, like, 'wow, what a footballer who helped this team and dragged it up by himself almost to get promotion'.

“Then there’s, ‘oh, he’s dipped off a bit, does he show the same love?’. I think he’s a wonderful football player, but he’s one who won’t be here next year.”

Grady Diangana as a potential Leeds United signing

The 27-year-old has spent the last four seasons in the Championship, therefore would not be considered a particularly glamorous addition to the Leeds ranks.

However, he would not command a transfer fee and could prove some much-needed competition for Brenden Aaronson in the ‘number 10’ role.