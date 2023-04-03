Leicester City may look to the former Leeds United boss to kickstart their fight for Premier League survival after the departure of Brendan Rodgers.

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch could be making a rapid return to the Premier League after being touted as a potential replacement for outgoing Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes reached a 'mutual agreement' with Rodgers after the side went for a sixth Premier League game without a win following a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Leicester City languish in 19th place in the top flight with chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha praising Rodgers but noting a need to 'come together'.

Marsch could be the man for that task according to the Daily Mail who report that former Premier League managers Rafael Benitez and Ralph Hasenhuttl are also in the running.

Last week, the former Leeds United head coach spoke publicly for the first time since his Whites exit, hinting he was already eyeing his next move.

Marsch said: “I’ve taken some time out for myself over the last couple of months and it’s been a good chance to reflect on aspects of life while in Leeds.

“I’m very proud of our achievements like staying up in 21/22 and when I look back on my time at Leeds, I’ll think of that with great pride.

“I’m also grateful to have worked with a great group of players and staff and to have met some fantastic people in Yorkshire. I’m taking some time to consider the right next step but until then, I’ll be enjoying time with family & friends.”

Jesse Marsch could be making a quick return to the Premier League (Image: Getty Images)

Marsch held talks with Southampton following his departure from the Whites but the move failed to go through over a disagreement on contract length. He was also briefly linked with the Crystal Palace vacancy last month.

Leeds and Leicester are set to meet at Elland Road later this month, with both clubs locked in the relegation battle in what could be a return to Yorkshire for Marsch.

Announcing Rodgers’ departure, Srivaddhanaprabha said: “The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

“However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.