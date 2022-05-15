Leeds United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 - player ratings

The Seagulls were much the better team in the first half-hour but their manager Graham Potter felt a draw was a fair result as the Whites pushed for an equaliser which was started to look like it would never come when Pascal Struijk found the net in stoppage time.
Illan Meslier – not over-worked when Brighton were on top 6
Robin Koch – helping out t right-back and he did not look a natural 6
Diego Llorente – played the ball out to Joe Gelhardt for the equaliser 7
Liam Cooper – a typical Cooper performance 6
Junior Firpo – substituted in the second half 6
Kalvin Phillips - not his fault, but too isolated when Brighton were on top 6
Raphinha – his best performance for a while lacked a goal thanks to Robert Sanchez's amazing save 8
Rodrigo – on his feet by the end but his creativity was important at the start of the second half 7
Mateusz Klich – Leeds could have done with him closer to Phillips but he must have been following instructions and he did contribute to the second half threat 6
Jack Harrison – failed to get over a good second-half chance s Leeds pushed to level the scores 6
Joe Gelhardt - wriggled into space to cross for Pascal Struijk's equaliser 8
Substitutes:
Jamie Shackleton (for Koch, 68) – a more natural right-back than Koch 5
Pascal Struijk (for Firpo, 83) – absolutely crucial finish 7
Sam Greenwood (for Klich, 83) – did not really have the opportunity to make an impact 5
Not used: Klaesson, Hjelde, Cresswell, Kenneh, Bate, Gray.