Leeds United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 - player ratings

The Seagulls were much the better team in the first half-hour but their manager Graham Potter felt a draw was a fair result as the Whites pushed for an equaliser which was started to look like it would never come when Pascal Struijk found the net in stoppage time.

Illan Meslier – not over-worked when Brighton were on top 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CREATOR: Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt

Robin Koch – helping out t right-back and he did not look a natural 6

Diego Llorente – played the ball out to Joe Gelhardt for the equaliser 7

Liam Cooper – a typical Cooper performance 6

Junior Firpo – substituted in the second half 6

Kalvin Phillips - not his fault, but too isolated when Brighton were on top 6

Raphinha – his best performance for a while lacked a goal thanks to Robert Sanchez's amazing save 8

Rodrigo – on his feet by the end but his creativity was important at the start of the second half 7

Mateusz Klich – Leeds could have done with him closer to Phillips but he must have been following instructions and he did contribute to the second half threat 6

Jack Harrison – failed to get over a good second-half chance s Leeds pushed to level the scores 6

Joe Gelhardt - wriggled into space to cross for Pascal Struijk's equaliser 8

Substitutes:

Jamie Shackleton (for Koch, 68) – a more natural right-back than Koch 5

Pascal Struijk (for Firpo, 83) – absolutely crucial finish 7

Sam Greenwood (for Klich, 83) – did not really have the opportunity to make an impact 5