Pascal Struijk goal shows Leeds United have the fight for Premier League relegation battle

The Whites go into the final week of the season out of the relegation zone after a dramatic 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion. Now they must rely on others.

Burnley lost at Tottenham Hotspur as the teams were lined up for kick-off. They play at Aston Villa on Thursday, a match Leeds players can only sit and nervously watch to see what scenario will set up the last day.

EQUALISER: Pascal Struijk heads in

The effect Pascal Struijk's stoppage-time header from a yard or two out on Elland Road was huge. Minutes earlier the supporters had been pointedly sang Marcelo Biesla's name but it quickly changed to "Sack the board," then "Sell the club and f*** off home."

As soon as Struijk's header hit the net, the tune changed to "All Leeds Are We."

The grand old ground was jubilant and defiant as the players set out on a "lap of appreciation" which only minutes earlier felt as if it had the potential to turn ugly.

With Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez making an outstanding save in either half, a draw was the least Leeds deserved, but for a long time it looked as if they might not be quite good enough to get it.

Spirit is all well and good but if you want to play in the Premier League trying hard does not cut it on its own. The Whites were out-thought in the first half-hour and appeared to lack the ruthlessness to equalise when they fought their way back.

Jesse Marsch went with a trademark Bielsa formation but the problem is, Graham Potter - a formidable managerial talent who learnt many of his early lessons in West Yorkshire - has always been good at playing against Bielsaball, unbeaten against it in three mettings.

Potter exploited Kalvin Phillips's isolation in a 4-1-4-1 by playing Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister and even left wing-back Leandro Trossard between the lines and the results were eerily familiar.

The space Gross was in when Marc Cucurella took a throw-in to him was like a February flashback - although in Leeds's defence, Robin Koch was off the field having an open wound attended to. Moises Caicedo was on the floor when the chance fell to him, and unable to force it past Illan Meslier but 11 minutes in, it was a sign after a bright start by Leeds that Potter was starting to crack the code. Phillips had earlier had to block a Mac Allister shot.

Leeds were fortunate Solly March's shot was so terrible after he broke the offside trap in the 13th minute but perhaps did not realise. Trossard's pass had given him the chance to pick his spot.

Mac Allister's shot at Meslier from about 35 yard suggested Brighton were getting over-excited, and Gross shot at the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

But a goal was coming and when Rodrigo gave the ball away in the 21st minute Brighton broke into far too much space, Yves Bissouma played Danny Welbeck in and the former England striker toyed with Diego Llorente before chipping the ball in over Meslier.

Elland Road's positivity, boosted further by the sight of members of the 1972 FA Cup-winning and 1992 title-winning teams on the pitch before kick-off - you could tell who the younger ones were as they filmed the moment on their phones - turned to frustration when Rodrigo gaev the ball away cheaply again minutes later.

Phillips dramatically slammed his bottle into the turf during a drinks break on the half hour. There seemed to be little inclination to get white shirts around him.

Mac Allister flicked a back-header from a Trossard cross but Koch showed good persistence when the latter got in behind him after 38 minute, tracking the Belgian and putting in a tackle which gave the ball to an unbalance Mac Allister, but not in a way he could convert.

Still, even when Leeds were wide open under Bielsa they usually created chances, and this was no different.

Joe Gelhardt, picked to start at centre-forward, failed to get his foot around the shot from Mateusz Klich's pass to him just inside the area and Jack Harrison shot over from a tight angle.

Leeds finished the first half strongly, Gelhardt shooting wide after a good advantage played by Mike Dean on his last Elland Road game, and Robert Sanchez pulling off a great save to keep out a Klich shot which looked to be going in when Raphinha rolled a corner to him, lurking outsiude the area.

It was a turning point rather than a false dawn, Raphina ending a good move invlolving Junior Firpo, Rodrigo and Gelhardt by shooting over at the start of the second half. Firpo headed wide at a corner won by a Raphinha long throw-in and despite taking his time to set himself Harrison blazed a shot.

Lewis Dunk defended brilliantly to stop Rodrigo making the most of a Raphinha cross with the outside of the boot.

Potter tried to wrestle the initiative back, switching to a back four, but it had gone.

Sanchez brilliantly saved a Raphinha free-kick and the Brazilian put a curling Rodrigo cross off target with Marc Cucueralla diving across his path.

"Attack, attack, attack!" urged the fans but Leeds started to look weary, bringing Brighton back into the game by giving them the ball back too often and too easiy.

Sanchez saved again from Klich and Gelhardt dragged an effort wide. Doubts began to creep in and dissent grew on the terraces.

Welbeck let Leeds off the hook, missing a great headed chance.

Struijk played on after a nasty clash of heads with Joel Veltman and when Llorente swept the ball out for Gelhardt to wriggle into space at the byline, it was him popping up at the far post to head in.

Leeds are still in this.

Leeds United: Meslier; Koch (Shackleton 68), Llorente, Cooper, Firpo (Struijk 83); Phillips; Raphinha, Klich (Greenwood 83), Rodrigo, Harrison; Gelhardt.

Unused substitutes: Klaesson, Hjelde, Cresswell, Kenneh, Bate, Gray.

Brighton and Hove Albion: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; March (Webster 62), Bissouma, Caicedo (Lallana 74), Trossard (Lamptey 87); Gross, Mac Allister; Welbeck.

Unused substitutes: Maupay, Alzate, Steele, Duffy, Offiah, Ferguson.