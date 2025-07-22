Leeds United analysis: Early signs point to a three-man midfield – but it might not mean the end of a No 10

We were promised a tactical tweak rather than an overhaul from Leeds United in the new Premier League season, and the first weekend for pre-season out in the open has pointed us in the possible direction.

Manager Daniel Farke has been caught embarrassingly short in two tastes of Premier League football with Norwich City, and has spent a lot of time studying other promoted teams to try to get third time lucky.

This is the chance to end his typecasting as a Championship expert unable to hack it in the top division.

As he argued late last season, finances were a big reason why his Norwich won six of 49 Premier League matches in 2019-20 and early 2021-22. Even with other factors, most notably Covid-19, there was a feeling they were a bit of a soft touch.

With more transfer funds this time, Farke has set about building something more solid.

The sheer size of his signings – only left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson so far is smaller than 6ft – suggests a more physical team, and scoring more from set pieces is an area Farke is concerned about.

But the way Leeds lined up against Manchester United in Stockholm, the signing hours before of Sean Longstaff and the news afterwards that a deal is close for Anton Stach point to a beefed-up midfield too.

For the two years Farke managed Leeds in the Championship, the go-to formation was 4-2-3-1, the shape Norwich used in 2019-20.

MIDFIELD REINFORCEMENT: Leeds United are better set up to play with a midfield three after Sean Longstaff's arrival from Newcastle United on Friday evening (Image: Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

One pre-season games is dangerous to jump to conclusions over, especially with last season's No 10 Brenden Aaronson on holiday, but against Manchester United, Leeds went with a 4-3-3 – the formation Farke used second time at Norwich.

Add in the the arrivals of Longstaff and Stach for Joe Rothwell going, plus two new centre-backs who should allow Ethan Ampadu to concentrate on the middle of the pitch, and it all looks like part of a plan.

The extra body in midfield should make Leeds harder to counter-attack – harder to attack full-stop – without putting the brakes on one of their strengths, getting forward from full-back. Right-back Jayden Bogle showed no shyness on Saturday, and Leeds kept a clean sheet.

Gudmundsson offers something different to the cavalier Junior Firpo. For Sweden he plays in a back three, making him a natural to tuck in should Leeds defend with three and give Bogle freedom to attack. Sam Byram, who signed a new contract this month, is another full-back who can also play in a three.

DUAL ROLE: Willy Gnonto can tuck into the hole off the wing to give Leeds United a player between the lines (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

It need not mean the death of the No 10 – the man in the hole – though.

Aaronson remains in the squad, so the option of playing him between midfield and attack remains, but Farke can pick and choose his moments and opponents.

And the way Leeds full-backs usually play for Farke has often created a second inside-forward. When a full-back pushed on, his winger often dropped into the channel between him and the centre-forward.

That could allow a 4-3-3 to morph into 3-3-1-3 when Leeds go forward. It would be quite natural for Willy Gnonto or Largie Ramazani.

FLEXIBLE: Gabriel Gudmundsson can play at left-back, as one of three central defenders or as a wide midfielder (Image: Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Equally, with Ampadu as well as Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and new signings Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, there is scope for a back five. The versatile Gudmundsson has played wide in midfield, so wing-back would be a comfortable fit.

Ampadu could even switch from midfield anchor to third centre-back in games, as Kalvin Phillips could for Marcelo Bielsa.

Pre-season is about trying things out – Farke started the last one with three at the back at Harrogate Town – so 4-3-3 may not be set in stone.

But it suggests a solid base to work on at their training camp in Germany this week and for Farke to add the finishing touches to his transfer business around.

The goalkeeping issue has still not been addressed and some decent saves in Stockholm are unlikely to reprieve Illan Meslier. Lyon’s Lucas Perri or Torino’s Vanja Milinkovic-Savic have been linked.

New signing Lukas Nmecha debuted up front but after 16 Bundesliga goals in four seasons is he an upgrade on Joel Piroe or just replacing the unwanted Patrick Bamford as a squad option? Fans will want something more ambitious after Leeds drew a blank on Saturday too.

Rodrigo Muniz is said to be open to joining and with Fulham sourcing a replacement, could be a more realistic option than Igor Paixao.

And there is the question of Jack Harrison, a surprise starter in Sweden. The option to replace Manor Solomon – on loan last season – is there and Farke showed with Aaronson and Max Wober he does not bear grudges against those who bailed out after relegation.

After two years away and a less forgiving response from the Leeds fans in Sweden is Harrison's heart in it? Could he help profit and sustainability juggling? Is it better to have someone happier drifting inside?