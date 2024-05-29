Chairman Paraag Marathe says Leeds United have a big headstart on planning for next season as opposed to last, and will be "burning batteries on our phones" to ensure they do not waste it.

There will have to be sales this summer, but Marathe is adamant there will be money for signings too, with character high on the list of qualities the Whites will be seeking as they chase the "primary goal” of promotion he laid out in an open letter to supporters.

As play-off final losers, Leeds were the last team confirmed in the 2024-25 Championship, whose fixtures will be published on June 26.

But this time last year the 49ers Enterprises group Marathe heads were still negotiating to increase their stake to a controlling one, and manager Daniel Farke did not arrive until the second day of pre-season.

"Will people spend some time with their families? I certainly hope they will but we'll be burning batteries on our phones even when we're on breaks,” said Marathe, explaining how the recruitment process would work in early summer.

"We started before the final and we want to take advantage of this extra time we have.

CONFIDENT: Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe

Contrasting this summer with last, Marathe, vice-chairman under the previous regime, said: "We have a great football leadership team from the jump.

"After we brought in Daniel then we went through the process of bringing in our technical director Gretar Steinsson, then bringing (transfer consultant) Nick Hammond on board. Combined with Angus (Kinnear, the chief executive), who's spending a bit more time on football, our team was formed as we were going forward.

"Now I'm really excited about the group we have and together with Gretar and Nick and Daniel, Robbie Evans, our chief strategy officer, Angus and (head of football operations) Adam Underwood.

"No stone will be unturned as we look through what are the best players and the best mentalities to fit our squad.

BACKING: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"In some cases the sum of the parts might be greater than the individual pieces, meaning what is the right player group to bring us the right chemistry to play together, play for each other, recognise what it means to wear that Leeds United badge and wear it with pride?

"If we can get 90 points not even putting together our leadership team until essentially the end of July, with playing the first month of the season with one hand tied behind our back, I'm really excited about what we can do with a full off-season building this squad. We're going to be a force to be reckoned with, I'm confident in that."

Marathe stressed his commitment to Farke, despite inevitable reservations from some after the German failed to win promotion.

"Daniel has been fantastic," said the chairman. "I'm excited about working with him again this season. We had a long-term commitment, not just me to him but him to me.

"He has been a steady hand, the right temperament."

