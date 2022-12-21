Leeds United player ratings: Who looks in good shape for the Whites' post-World Cup resumption?

A depleted Leeds United side suffered a chastening defeat in their final friendly before the Premier League returns for Christmas.

The Whites were beaten 4-2 at Elland Road. Here is how the players rated:

Kristoffer Klaesson – not much he could do about the goals, really 6

Rasmus Kristensen – good going forward, negligent going back – a bit of a problem for a defender 5

Luke Ayling – did a decent job at centre-back before moving to his more usual position late on 6

Robin Koch – got himself an early goal and looked comfortable for a man back from injury so was only asked to do a half-shift 7

Pascal Struijk – exposed maybe, but too much trouble for Leeds came down the sides 6

Sam Greenwood – not the easiest of jobs for him 6

INSPIRED: Brenden Aaronson was Leeds United's best performer

Adam Forshaw – certainly given a fair bit of running around to do, but unable to stem the flow 5

Marc Roca – unable to sparkle on the ball as he does at his best 6

Brenden Aaronson – the bright spark for Leeds, reveling in a free role 8

Joe Gelhardt – got into some goalscoring positions early on but had to wait for the last kick of the game and a spot kick to get on the scoresheet 7

Wilfried Gnonto – turned on the style in the latter stages and won the penalty 7

Substitutes:

Diego Llorente (for Koch, 46) – the goals began flooding when he came on, though he was not really directly to blame 5

Mateo Jospeh (for Forshaw, 60) – Leeds could not get him into the game much 5

Junior Firpo (for Kristensen, 67) – valuable minutes 5

Leo Fuhr Hjelde (for Struijk, 80) – N/A

Darko Gyabi (for Aaronson, 80) – N/A

