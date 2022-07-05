Leeds United transfer news: Whites agree fee 'worth up to £25m' for Feyenoord winger, RB Leipzig star 'agrees to join' Leeds on long-term deal

It was a busy day for Leeds United on the transfer front on Monday with two outgoings and one incoming at Elland Road.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:18 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:28 am

Kalvin Phillips's move to Manchester City was confirmed in a deal worth up to £45m while Darko Gyabi moved the other way.

Darko Gyabi's first words as he joins Leeds United in £5m deal from Manchester C...

Another move away from Elland Road came in the form of Charlie Cresswell's loan switch to Championship club Millwall.

With the Whites expected to be active in the market in the search for Phillips's replacement, we have rounded up the latest news and gossip from Leeds and across the Premier League below...

Leeds United have "agreed a deal" for Feyenoord's Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra which could be worth up to £25m (90min - MORE).

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams has "agreed to join" Leeds, with the player set to undergo a medical and sign a long-term deal at Elland Road (ESPN - MORE).

Leeds are also in talks with Club Brugge over a deal for forward Charles de Ketelaere (Mail Online - MORE).

LINKED: Luis Sinisterra has reportedly been the subject of interest from Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, after he told the Old Trafford club that he wants to leave this summer (The Athletic - MORE).

Chelsea's move for Raheem Sterling is edging closer with the Stamford Bridge outfit in advanced talks with Manchester City (Sky Sports - MORE).

Tottenham have enquired about the availability of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, who is valued at around £17m by the La Liga club (Sport - MORE).

West Ham are set to win the race for free agent Jesse Lingard following his departure from Manchester United (Mail Online - MORE).

Everton have expressed interest in Morgan Gibbs-White, who is also the subject of interest from Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest (talkSPORT - MORE).

