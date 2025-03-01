Two years ago, Jesse Marsch was ridiculed for saying he wanted to make himself "as obsolete as possible" as Leeds United coach, just as he had been for making the same comment at RB Leipzig. Daniel Farke cannot bring himself to make the same mistake.

The German has to be careful.

A week after he said he was "on the sidelines, hands in my pockets, enjoying the football,” his team pulled off another remarkable win, this time with Farke on the Bramall Lane gantry as punishment for his fifth yellow card of the season.

"Not many managers have a points average like Edi," he chuckled when talking about his assistant, Edmund Riemer, who managed the bench in his absence, albeit with the boss regularly on the phone.

Marsch had a serious point about creating a group of Leeds players who could think for themselves.

Maybe back-to-back victories over Sunderland and Sheffield United, pushing them five points clear at the top of the Championship, suggested Leeds have "gotten" there now, at least when it comes to having the right mindset to be champions.

But the danger whenever you get anywhere in football is in standing still – Exhibit A, four-time Premier League champions Manchester City choosing not to sign a player in the summer – and that is where manager Farke has come in during the build-up to Saturday's early kick-off at home to West Bromwich Albion.

BYSTANDER: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has spoken recently about how little he has to do during games (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

Just simply being on his players’ cases all the time will not work either. Too much intensity can frazzle them in the end, which is why Marcelo Bielsa's coaching assignments tend to be short and sweet.

Farke has been using his experience of winning the division twice with Norwich City to judge when to turn the taps off and back on again this week.

Asked if he had created a culture which left him not having to worry about the squad's mentality, Farke replies: "I'm tempted to say yes.

"I'm tempted to say the proof was the last game when the manager was not even in the dugout. They can even be successful without the manager and win game after game.

LEEDS UNITED: Players, substitutes and supporters share the moment after Ao Tanaka scores at Bramall Lane (Image: Jessica Hornby / Sportimage)

"But if I'm really honest I would like to think it's still important to be switched on and lead by example and to be there with the right words and the right decisions to ensure they're focussed, otherwise I wouldn't do my job in a proper way.

"It's a joy to work with this team and I would label it pretty easy to work with them. All credit should go to them because the mindset they have created within the group is second to none – not just the players always in the starting line-up but also the players coming from the bench and having an impact.

"Largie Ramazani is an excellent player and to see how he has celebrated with his team-mates even though he was not on the pitch for one second (of the 3-1 win at Sheffield United), it's a sign of the togetherness.

"You can see how important Josh Guilavogui is with his experience and the attitude he creates within the group.

RIGHT MENTALITY: Leeds United's Josuha Guilavogui (right) (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

"It's relatively easy for me to work on it but I try my best not to disturb my players staying successful."

Monday's come-from-behind victory over a title rival, just like the previous Monday's come-from-behind victory over a title rival, will have taken something out of the tank of what Farke often likes to refer to as an "emotional club".

His job has been to use the safety valve at the right time before topping up the reserves again. Winning at Bramall Lane will count for a lot less if Leeds lose on Saturday and give Sheffield United the chance to return the gap to two points at Queens Park Rangers.

"The games in the last weeks were pretty emotional," reflects Farke. "You have to make sure you're mentally recovered and clear in your head again, fully recovered to give yourself a chance to be on it, focussed and switched on in the game.

"The physical recovery, I'm not too bothered about.

"I didn't want to turn the attention too early onto West Brom because you can't always burn the candle from both sides or you have no energy when it comes to the crunch time.

"I wanted them to feel pride, to enjoy the win against Sheffield United and not speak too early about West Brom, but from Thursday we prepared them in a proper way.

"Hopefully we are mentally ready to keep going."