Deep in stoppage time, Dominic Calvert-Lewin won another long ball, only this time substitute Joel Piroe was there to arrive onto it and steer it towards the goal.

A plunging save from Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario condemned Leeds United to a 2-1 defeat, their first at Elland Road in the league for 385 days.

"Nearly congratulations," is how an upbeat Daniel Farke saw Saturday. The manager reckons Lady Luck owes Leeds half a dozen points.

Thanks to the eight they have it is no cause for panic – far from it – but the longer hard luck stories keep coming, the tougher it will be to chalk them down to misfortune.

Leeds need to take luck out of the equation and grab their own destiny.

For Pascal Struijk to deflect both Spurs goals past Karl Darlow was unfortunate but the hosts were to blame for Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus getting those chances – giving the ball away on the halfway line for the first, then Gudmundsson's poor touch letting in the outstanding winger for the second.

On another day, another goalkeeper might not have made the saves Vicario did to deny Piroe with his left hand and Calvert-Lewin with his left foot but good goalkeepers bought for good money making good saves is not luck either.

TROUBLE WITH THE MISSES: Leeds United's Sean Longstaff shows his frustration after missing the target (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Leeds made enough chances – more than their Champions League opponents – in rainswept conditions to win, never mind draw.

Joe Rodon can be forgiven hitting a post from a tight angle but Calvert-Lewin and Sean Longstaff had chances they ought to have hit the target from. Anton Stach caught a volley sweetly, but put it way wide.

Calvert-Lewin misses were a feature against Bournemouth too, but so in both games was his vital contribution to the build-up.

He laid Jayden Bogle's cross to Brenden Aaronson for the shot Vicario could only palm to Noah Okafor to tap in the equaliser.

WINNER: Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus (centre) wheels away after scoring the decisive goal (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Calvert-Lewin and Piroe each provide half of what Leeds need, the Yorkshireman key to their approach, the Dutchman rated by Farke as the best finisher he has worked with.

"If you want a player with the ball in front of his feet 20 yards out, I would always go for Joel Piroe," Farke said before the game. “He's an unbelievable finisher and in these terms world class.

"But at this level you have to accept we can't always create situations where you come into a finishing position. Sometimes different skills are asked for."

Getting both on the pitch requires sacrificing something else.

SEEKING SOLUTIONS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke plots his next move (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

A 4-4-2 would take a player out of the midfield which has been such a foundation for Leeds this season, and which already leaves Ao Tanaka's creativity on the sidelines.

Late in the game, Farke got them together – plus Lukas Nmecha – by switching to a wingerless 3-4-1-2.

Noah Okafor had again run out of steam but it was more than his goal which made so important when on all cylinders, also his willingness and ability to take people on. And Leeds are hoping to see the best of injured wingers Daniel James and Willy Gnonto again soon as well.

So close to the right formula – only at Arsenal have Leeds been caught way short – an overhaul seems daft. They have enjoyed the stability of once-a-week football by going unchanged for four games.

Calvert-Lewin’s towering header and Stach’s exquisite free-kick in the win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Longstaff’s thumping finish against Bournemouth have shown all have goals in them. Farke just needs them more often.

Apart from a few minutes when Spurs looked dangerous on the counter-attack, Tel breaking down the inside-right channel to score, then Kudus ballooning when Destiny Udogie surged down the left, plus a good Darlow save from Tel right at the end, it was Leeds' first half.

GOAL: Noah Okafor levels for Leeds United (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

But Calvert-Lewin got under his chance to immediately cancel out Tel's goal. Okafor did it instead.

Early in the second period Calvert-Lewin produced a lovely touch and turn, but shot close enough for Vicario to stick out a boot. Neither he nor Okafor could quite reach when Stach put the ball back in.

Leeds threw everything but a goal at Spurs after Kudus pounced. They were better than them, just not quite good enough for points.

In seven games, Leeds have gone a long way towards suggesting they can make the fist of staying up which Southampton, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town never really did.

But there is more to be had. Burnley away and West Ham United at home are next, and dropped points will not be shrugged off so easily.

Leeds United: Darlow; Bogle (Justin 89), Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson (Nmecha 79); Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach (Tanaka 67); Aaronson (Harrison 67), Calvert-Lewin, Okafor (Piroe 79). Unused substitutes: Bijol, Meslier, Bornauw, Gruev.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus (Johnson 90), Simons (Sarr 73), Odobert (Danso 84); Tel (Richarlison 73). Unused substitutes: Gray, Bergvall, Spence, Kinsky, Davies.