The 18-year-old defender, who joins from Celtic for an undisclosed fee, will start his Elland Road career training with the under-23s, like fellow summer recruits Lewis Bate, Amari Miller and Sean McGurk.
Hjelde did not make a senior appearance for the Bhoys, but did play 12 times on loan at Ross County last season, scoring once.
He has been capped by Norway at under-16, -17 and -18 level.
He has signed a four-year contract.
Leeds's work on developing young players has been reflected in the latest England youth squads. Academy product Charlie Cresswell, son of former player Richard, has been named in the Under-21 squad for the first time and the Under-20s have called on Bate, Cody Drameh, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt.