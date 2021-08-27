SIGNING ON: Leo Hjelde with Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta

The 18-year-old defender, who joins from Celtic for an undisclosed fee, will start his Elland Road career training with the under-23s, like fellow summer recruits Lewis Bate, Amari Miller and Sean McGurk.

Hjelde did not make a senior appearance for the Bhoys, but did play 12 times on loan at Ross County last season, scoring once.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been capped by Norway at under-16, -17 and -18 level.

He has signed a four-year contract.