Premier League relegation odds: Bookmakers predict how season will unfold for Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United following latest transfer activity

The Whites are searching for potential replacements for Phillips and are likely to reinvest any money they receive if Raphinha also leaves the club this summer.

Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca have all arrived at Elland Road in this window as Jesse Marsch puts his own stamp on the Leeds squad.

United's activity in the transfer market shows the club have learnt some lessons from an almost-disastrous 2021-22 season which saw Leeds avoid relegation on the final day.

With new faces in the door at Leeds we looked to see how that has impacted their chances of avoiding the drop next campaign, compared to their Premier League rivals.

Everton, who escaped relegation in their penultimate fixture, have yet to announce any new signings while only a handful of deals have been completed by the three promoted clubs, Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

According to the bookmakers, here's where Leeds are set to finish next term...

1. Manchester City - 4,500/1 It is no surprise to see such long odds on Pep Guardiola's side going down after they claimed their fourth title in five seasons.

2. Liverpool - 4,500/1 The Reds finished second last season, one point behind Man City and are the same long odds to be relegated.

3. Chelsea - 2,500/1 The Blues finished third last season and their odds for relegation suggest that's where they are expected to finish again next term.

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 1,000/1 Antonio Conte's side look set to battle at the top end of the table as the Italian oversees his first summer transfer window at the club.