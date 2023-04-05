Vital wins against Nottingham Forest and Southampton have propelled Leeds up the Premier League table since Javi Gracia took over from Jesse Marsch.

There's been a lot to smile about at Elland Road since Javi Gracia was appointed Leeds United boss at the end of February.

The Whites sacked Jesse Marsch on February 6 after less than a year in charge of the club and appointed Gracia on February 21 after Michael Skubala oversaw the three fixtures in between on a temporary basis.

When Gracia was appointed Leeds United teetered above the relegation zone just two points from safety after defeat to relegation rivals Everton.

Since then, it's been an upturn in form for the Yorkshire club who have clambered up the league table to 13th place with vital wins over Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

Leeds' form since Gracia's arrival makes for interesting viewing in a Premier League table that features only the matches across those weeks.

Manchester United plummet as Leeds rise into the top half in the new-look league table which you can browse below.

