Yorkshire-based pair Daniel Farke and Grant McCann honoured by fellow managers

Leeds United's Daniel Farke and Grant McCann of Doncaster Rovers have been voted by their peers as the best managers in their divisions in 2024-25.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The League Manager's Association gave its prizes to the title winners in every division except the Women's Championship.

It meant recognition for Farke and McCann, who both bounced back brilliantly from play-off disappointment the previous season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke's Leeds lost last year's Championship final and saw Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter exercise release clauses to leave either side of the season starting after Archie Gray joined Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the summer.

But they regrouped to take the title with 100 points, despite stiff competition from Burnley, who also won automatic promotion, and Sheffield United, who missed out in the play-off final at Wembley.

Farke won the same award in 2021, the year McCann took the League One prize after leading Hull City to their title.

A tremendous late-season surge took Doncaster into the 2024 League Two play-offs only to lose a penalty shoot-out to Crewe Alexandra in the semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that, McCann vowed to win the title this season – ending an 11-game unbeaten run-in with four straight wins – saw him do just that.

CHAMPAGNE MOMENT: Daniel Farke has been honoured for taking Leeds United to the title (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool's Arne Slot took the top award, and Birmingham City's Chris Davies was the League One winner.

Slot's achievement in becoming the fifth manager in Premier League history to win the title in his first season was overshadowed by the tragic events at Liverpool's trophy parade on Monday. He did not attend the ceremony at London's Grosvenor House Hotel out of respect.

Sonia Bompastor was named Women's Super League Manager of the Year after leading Chelsea to the title. Only Jay Sadler bucked the trend, with Portsmouth finishing ninth in the Women's Championship at the end of his first season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bompastor, Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace), Eddie Howe (Newcastle United), Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham Hotspur) and Renee Slegers (Arsenal Women) received the LMA John Duncan Award in recognition of their trophy successes – each of them historic for their clubs.

HEADING UP: A Doncaster Rovers fan shows his love for manager Grant McCann (right), as well as veteran striker Billy Sharp (Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)