The USA international has been linked with an array of clubs since Leeds fell out of the Premier League, including Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.
However, Chelsea appear to have won the race as The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has claimed the midfielder is having a medical with the Blues today (August 10).
Adams reportedly has a relegation release clause in his contract, allowing him to depart Elland Road if clubs lodge a bid high enough to trigger it.
The energetic midfielder made 26 appearances for Leeds last season, impressing with his all-action displays before injury brought his season to a premature end. His last appearance for the Whites was in March, when Leeds held Brighton to a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.
He was in attendance for Leeds’ league opener against Cardiff City at the weekend but did not feature as he is still nursing a hamstring problem.
Adams is not the only player being linked with a move away from West Yorkshire, as there has also been speculation regarding teenage sensation Wilfried Gnonto.