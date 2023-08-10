Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Chelsea ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

The USA international has been linked with an array of clubs since Leeds fell out of the Premier League, including Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

However, Chelsea appear to have won the race as The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has claimed the midfielder is having a medical with the Blues today (August 10).

Adams reportedly has a relegation release clause in his contract, allowing him to depart Elland Road if clubs lodge a bid high enough to trigger it.

The energetic midfielder made 26 appearances for Leeds last season, impressing with his all-action displays before injury brought his season to a premature end. His last appearance for the Whites was in March, when Leeds held Brighton to a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

He was in attendance for Leeds’ league opener against Cardiff City at the weekend but did not feature as he is still nursing a hamstring problem.