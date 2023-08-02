All Sections
Aston Villa 'prepared to activate' Leeds United star's relegation release clause 'of around £25m' amid Chelsea speculation

Aston Villa are reportedly prepared to activate the relegation release clause of Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:56 BST

The USA international is said to have a clause in his contract enabling him to depart if a certain figure is offered. According to Mail Online, that figure is around the £25m mark and Villa are prepared to activate the clause.

Villa are said to be admirers of the midfielder’s “energy and dynamism” and are reportedly waiting on an answer from the 24-year-old. However, the report also claims they are not alone in their interest.

It states West Ham United, Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest have all asked about him. The midfielder made 26 appearances for Leeds last season, having arrived on a permanent basis from RB Leipzig last summer.

Adams is said to have a relegation release clause in his contract. Image: Clive Mason/Getty ImagesAdams is said to have a relegation release clause in his contract. Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Injury curtailed his maiden Premier League campaign but he still endeared himself to the Elland Road faithful, impressing with a series of all-action midfield displays.

There has already been a spate of departures in West Yorkshire, with the likes of Adam Forshaw and Rodrigo having left Elland Road.