Despite intense and persistent speculation regarding his future, Adams remains contracted to Leeds with less than a week to go until the beginning of the Championship season.

According to The Times, Chelsea are interested in the USA international following a spate of midfield exits at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have lost Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount this summer.

The midfielder made 26 appearances for Leeds last season before his campaign was curtailed by injury. He missed the final stretch of Premier League fixtures, meaning he could only watch on as the Whites were condemned to relegation by Tottenham Hotspur on the final day.