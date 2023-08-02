All Sections
Leeds United's Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United-linked midfielder Tyler Adams on Chelsea's 'shortlist'

Chelsea have reportedly added Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams to their shortlist.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 09:44 BST

Despite intense and persistent speculation regarding his future, Adams remains contracted to Leeds with less than a week to go until the beginning of the Championship season.

According to The Times, Chelsea are interested in the USA international following a spate of midfield exits at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have lost Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount this summer.

Adams has also been linked with Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United. He is reportedly keen to continue to play at the highest level and the 24-year-old is said to have a relegation release clause.

Despite intense and persistent speculation regarding his future, Adams remains contracted to Leeds. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Despite intense and persistent speculation regarding his future, Adams remains contracted to Leeds. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The midfielder made 26 appearances for Leeds last season before his campaign was curtailed by injury. He missed the final stretch of Premier League fixtures, meaning he could only watch on as the Whites were condemned to relegation by Tottenham Hotspur on the final day.

His fellow USA international Brenden Aaronson has already moved on, sealing a loan switch to German outfit Union Berlin. Among the others to have departed Elland Road are defender Robin Koch and forward Rodrigo.

