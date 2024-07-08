Leicester City to 'join race' for Leeds United, Everton and West Ham-linked star as shock £50m price mooted
Leeds are said to have lodged a £10m bid for the midfielder last summer, although he remained in Scotland beyond the transfer window deadline. Reports of interest resurfaced earlier this year, although Leeds’ failure to clinch promotion will most likely have killed any hope of landing the 23-year-old.
He is thought to be on the radar of an array of Premier League clubs, with Everton and West Ham United among those linked with a swoop. His former club Fulham have also been credited with interest.
According to The Sun, Leicester are now set to join the race for the Denmark international. However, Celtic reportedly value O’Riley at £50m, a price tag that is said to have put Brighton & Hove Albion off.
Leicester, meanwhile, are believed to be eyeing O’Riley as someone who could fill the void left by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The Foxes academy graduate has been reunited with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, leaving a significant gap in the Leicester midfield.
Southampton have also been linked with O’Riley, who enjoyed a stunning 2023/24 season north of the border. He made 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and registering 18 assists.
