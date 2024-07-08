Leicester City are reportedly set to join the race to sign Celtic star Matt O’Riley, who has been linked with Leeds United on a number of occasions.

Leeds are said to have lodged a £10m bid for the midfielder last summer, although he remained in Scotland beyond the transfer window deadline. Reports of interest resurfaced earlier this year, although Leeds’ failure to clinch promotion will most likely have killed any hope of landing the 23-year-old.

He is thought to be on the radar of an array of Premier League clubs, with Everton and West Ham United among those linked with a swoop. His former club Fulham have also been credited with interest.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley was linked with Leeds United earlier this year. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

According to The Sun, Leicester are now set to join the race for the Denmark international. However, Celtic reportedly value O’Riley at £50m, a price tag that is said to have put Brighton & Hove Albion off.

Leicester, meanwhile, are believed to be eyeing O’Riley as someone who could fill the void left by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The Foxes academy graduate has been reunited with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, leaving a significant gap in the Leicester midfield.