Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic men are among the frontrunners to join Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

Having missed out on promotion to the Premier League in the Championship play-off final, Leeds will be keen to ensure next season is their last in the second tier.

A summer of shrewd business will be key if the Whites are to seal a return to the top flight and fans will be eager to see new faces. Here are the players Sportscasting believe are most likely to join Leeds this summer.

Khuliso Mudau - 6/4

Leicester City's Luke Thomas is among the frontrunners to join Leeds United this summer. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The defender, a senior South Africa international, currently plies his trade in his native country for Mamelodi Sundowns. A right-back by trade, he has been linked with a move to Elland Road.

Luke Thomas - 7/2

Leicester City do not appear to have Thomas in their plans, considering he was loaned out to Sheffield United and Middlesbrough last season. Another switch could be on the cards if the Foxes do not want him back in the fold.

Couhaib Driouech - 4/1

Leeds are among the clubs to have been linked with the forward, who is on the books of Excelsior in the Netherlands. Aged 22, he has represented Morocco at youth level.

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty - 11/2

The Spanish-born Republic of Ireland youth international is a promising talent and has impressed in the Netherlands for PEC Zwolle. A composed defender, he has been linked with a move to West Yorkshire.

Natan Girma - 13/2

Another reported Leeds target, the midfielder’s exploits at Reggiana have seen his stock soar.

Joe Rodon - 8/1

A rock at the back for Leeds last season, he is one of the most successful loan signings the Whites have made in recent years. He has been given another year on his Tottenham Hotspur deal but could still be allowed to depart.

Matt O’Riley - 8/1

Leeds reportedly lodged a bid for the Celtic midfielder last summer, but a move to West Yorkshire did not materialise. His stock has grown further in the last 12 months and it would not be a surprise to see interest in the former Fulham man.

Eric Smith - 9/1

An imposing centre-back, Smith represents FC St. Pauli in Germany. With Joe Rodon back at Tottenham Hotspur and Liam Cooper’s future unclear, Leeds may be keen to recruit in the centre of defence.

Che Adams - 12/1

