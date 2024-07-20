Liverpool linked with Leicester City and Everton target previously eyed by Leeds United
The 23-year-old moved from Milton Keynes Dons to Celtic in 2022 and has been a revelation north of the border. He has established himself as a key figure for the Bhoys, scooping three Scottish Premiership titles.
Last summer, reports suggested Leeds had seen a £10m bid for O’Riley knocked back. Reports of interest from Elland Road resurfaced earlier this year, although failure to secure promotion appeared to kill any chance of landing the Denmark international.
In recent weeks, the likes of Leicester City and Everton have been linked with swoops for the midfielder, who started his professional career at Fulham. According to transfer specialist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are well-informed regarding O’Riley’s situation. Atalanta are also said to be among the clubs keeping an eye.
A new era is being ushered in at Anfield, with the Reds going through pre-season work not overseen by Jurgen Klopp for the first time in nearly a decade. Although a move to Liverpool would represent a significant step up for O’Riley, he has shown himself to have the potential to cut it at the highest level.
Although O’Riley appears out of reach for Leeds now, the Whites do need to work on their midfield. Joe Rothwell has been loaned in from AFC Bournemouth, but the club have also sanctioned the sales of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara.
