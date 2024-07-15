Leicester City are reportedly in a strong position to sign Celtic’s Leeds United-linked midfielder Matt O’Riley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports suggested Leeds had a £10m bid for O’Riley knocked back last summer and talk of interest from Elland Road resurfaced earlier this year. However, it appears the midfielder could have a pick of Premier League clubs.

Everton and Southampton have been strongly linked with the 23-year-old, while the likes of West Ham United and Atalanta have also been credited with interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, TEAMtalk have claimed Leicester are in a strong position to fend off competition and secure the coveted midfielder. Atalanta are said to have held talks, but O’Riley is thought to be keen to test himself in the Premier League.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley represents Denmark at international level. Image: LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Celtic reportedly want £25m for the Denmark international, who has been a revelation since moving north of the border. He has racked up 121 appearances for the club, scoring 27 goals and registering 34 assists.

O’Riley started his career at Fulham but a first-team breakthrough did not prove possible, leading the midfielder to join Milton Keynes Dons in 2021. He impressed in League One, doing enough to attract the interest of Celtic.

A former England youth international, he switched allegiance to Denmark in 2022 and won his first cap for the senior side last season. Considering the level of Premier League interest, Leeds do not appear to have much of a chance of landing O’Riley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Daniel Farke’s midfield may need work with another exit expected to be made official in the coming days. Glen Kamara appears set to join Ligue 1 outfit Rennes and Archie Gray has already left for Tottenham Hotspur.