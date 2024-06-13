Manchester City, Rangers and Leicester City men are among frontrunners to join Sheffield United in the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United face a rebuild this summer following relegation from the Premier League. Chris Wilder has been tasked with overseeing a revival at Bramall Lane and his signalled his intention to reshape the squad.

He has also promised a particularly tough pre-season as the Blades look to bounce back from a painful year. With the summer window set to open, here are the Sportscasting frontrunners to join Sheffield United.

Tom Lawrence - 7/4

Manchester City's Liam Delap enjoyed a successful loan spell at Hull City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United tried landing Lawrence in 2022 but missed out on his signature to Rangers. Two years on, the Blades are once again being linked with the Wales international.

If they do indeed try to secure the 30-year-old, they may face competition. Besiktas and Ipswich Town have both been credited with interest in the former Rotherham United loanee.

Ben Brereton Diaz - 4/1

The forward ended the 2023/24 season on loan at Bramall Lane and was among the club’s stronger performers. Following the end of his loan stint, he returned to parent club Villareal.

A classy operator at Championship level, he shone in the second tier for Blackburn Rovers.

The midfielder was once an England regular but has seen his career derailed by injuries. He left England last year, making the move to Turkey to link up with Besiktas.

Since making the switch, he has scored four goals in 30 appearances for the Black Eagles.

Liam Delap - 6/1

Manchester City are reportedly willing to sell the forward, who is the son of former throw-in specialist Rory. A promising young marksman, he impressed on loan at Hull City last season.

Harry Souttar - 7/1

The defender struggled for minutes last season as Leicester City sealed promotion to the Premier League. With regular games seeming unlikely for Souttar in the top flight, a move could be on the cards.

Lewis O’Brien - 7/1

Sheffield United have previously been linked with the all-action midfielder, who is back at Nottingham Forest following the end of his loan spell at Middlesbrough.

Another player previously reported to be on Sheffield United’s radar, Worrall is an experienced defender at Championship level. Considering Nottingham Forest were willing to loan him out to Besiktas in January, it is not difficult to imagine him moving out again.

Scott McKenna - 9/1

Like Worrall, McKenna is a defender on the fringes of the Nottingham Forest first team. Following the end of his loan spell at Copenhagen, he may be keen to seek pastures new.

Steven Alzate - 14/1