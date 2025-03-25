Manchester United 'a possible destination' for 27-goal former Leeds United star - but £100m challenge emerges
The 28-year-old enjoyed a remarkable two-year spell in the Premier League between 2020 and 2022, attracting admirers across the globe with his exploits for Leeds.
He was a crucial figure in their surge into the top half in the 2020/21 campaign, before playing a key role in the club’s successful survival bid a year later.
His exit flooded the Elland Road fanbase with sadness, but there was a sense of inevitability too.
The Brazil international sealed a dream move to Barcelona and has gone from strength to strength. This season, he has struck 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.
Manchester United have been credited with interest in his services, with the Red Devils looking to reclaim their status as a leading club in world football.
According to Fichajes, Barcelona are indeed open to the idea of parting with one of their most coveted stars.
However, the winger is thought to have been valued at a staggering €120m (£100m). While Old Trafford is said to be a possible destination for Raphinha, the report claims the asking price could be a hurdle.
After his Leeds exit was confirmed in 2022, the Barcelona attacker said: “Life is made up of meetings and goodbyes and the amazing times I have lived in Leeds will always be in my memory.
“I will never forget the club that hugged me, the club I was representing when I first went to the Brazilian national team.
“I want to thank you for all the love, trust, support and all the joys I enjoyed at Leeds United, without a doubt it was an incredible experience in my career.
“Everywhere I have been, I’ve always rooted for a team, which I identify with and Leeds would be no different.
“For sure, in England, it’s the club I’ll always be ‘following’ and cheering as a fan because it is the club which allowed me to live one of my ‘biggest’ dreams, which was to play in the Premier League. Undoubtedly, it is the team which will be in my heart for all my life.”
