Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among the clubs keeping a close eye on Hull City winger Jaden Philogene.

After lighting up the Championship last term, Philogene has been at the centre of transfer speculation and has been linked with a raft of clubs. According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils and Spurs are among those watching developments.

Crystal Palace are also said to be keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who has been reported as a target for the likes of Everton, West Ham United and Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys are also said to be eyeing his Hull teammate, defender Jacob Greaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philogene was added to the Hull ranks from Aston Villa last year, moving to the Championship permanently after loan spells at Stoke City and Cardiff City. His flair quickly made him a hit with the MKM Stadium faithful and he became a talismanic figure under Liam Rosenior.

Jaden Philogene has been linked with a move away from Hull City. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Although Hull missed out on the Championship play-offs, Philogene ended the season with an impressive tally of 12 goals and six assists in the league. He also earned his first call-up to the England under-21s squad.

Hull, however, appear to be at risk of losing their most prized attacking asset. Reports have indicated Ipswich are leading the race and there has been talk of a double deal including Greaves.