Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur keeping 'close eye' on Hull City star amid Everton links
After lighting up the Championship last term, Philogene has been at the centre of transfer speculation and has been linked with a raft of clubs. According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils and Spurs are among those watching developments.
Crystal Palace are also said to be keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who has been reported as a target for the likes of Everton, West Ham United and Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys are also said to be eyeing his Hull teammate, defender Jacob Greaves.
Philogene was added to the Hull ranks from Aston Villa last year, moving to the Championship permanently after loan spells at Stoke City and Cardiff City. His flair quickly made him a hit with the MKM Stadium faithful and he became a talismanic figure under Liam Rosenior.
Although Hull missed out on the Championship play-offs, Philogene ended the season with an impressive tally of 12 goals and six assists in the league. He also earned his first call-up to the England under-21s squad.
Hull, however, appear to be at risk of losing their most prized attacking asset. Reports have indicated Ipswich are leading the race and there has been talk of a double deal including Greaves.
The sheer number of clubs reported to be interested, however, suggests that a deal may not be easy to get over the line.
