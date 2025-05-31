Among the many hard-working Royal Mail posties of the north is a three-time League One promotion-winner.

After leaving Australian side Perth Glory last year, Mark Beevers relocated back to England.

An accomplished centre-back, he had grown weary of the travel often required to compete at the level he had since bursting on to the scene at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Barnsley-born defender’s career had taken him from Hillsborough to Australia via Millwall, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United.

Home was calling and so too, eventually, were part-time outfit Bradford (Park Avenue).

Mark Beevers represented Perth Glory in Australia between 2022 and 2024. | Andy Jackson/Getty Images

Mark Beevers’ move back home

“I went to Perth and absolutely loved it out there,” Beevers told The Yorkshire Post. “It was something I wanted to do in my professional career, to go abroad and try a different league.

“Thankfully, I got the chance to do it. It's a great country - it's well-known Australia is a fabulous place. I really enjoyed it on a personal note but coming back to England, I was always going to do that.

“I'm a bit of a homebird. I do like home but I'm prepared to go on an adventure and that's exactly what we did. We came back in May and didn't know what I was going to do to be honest. I didn't want to travel anymore, that was the key thing for me.”

Bradford may be close to home but it is not merely convenience that has tied Beevers to a non-league club left bruised by a turbulent chapter in their history.

A friend had previously played under Avenue boss Craig Elliott and put the pair in touch, paving the way for a deal to be done.

“The manager got in touch with me and we had some good chats over the course of a week or two,” explained Beevers. “I liked what he had to say and after I got down to the stadium, I realised it shouldn't be at the level the club's playing at, definitely not.

“I like a challenge and the challenge is to get the club promoted. I'm 35 now, I was semi-ready to come out of full-time and try something new.

“Thankfully, Bradford (Park Avenue) have given me that opportunity. I'm enjoying my football again. I've started work for the Royal Mail as a postie, which I absolutely love as well to be honest. At the moment, life's good. Hopefully, in 11 months' time, we'll be promoted.”

Beevers’ experience and ability have been invaluable for Avenue, who are rebuilding in the Northern Premier League Division One East, on the eighth rung of the English football ladder.

Cutting his teeth at Sheffield Wednesday

He made his professional debut back in January 2007, completing 90 minutes for Sheffield Wednesday in a 3-1 defeat to Southampton.

A further 159 appearances for the Owls followed over a six-year period, before Millwall lured him away from South Yorkshire.

Mark Beevers made 160 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday between 2007 and 2013. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“I loved it at Hillsborough,” he said. “It's a club I'll always hold close to my heart because they're the ones that gave me my debut and my opportunity to go and have a career in the game. I'm always looking out for them, I always want them to be successful.

“I did get chucked in the deep end. I turned 17 in November and made my debut in January.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it to be honest. At the time, you don't really know or understand how good of a level you're playing at. I had some great times and I'm forever grateful to Sheffield Wednesday.

“When I initially went down there [to Millwall], I only thought I was going on loan for a month and going back to Sheffield Wednesday.

“I did really well and Kenny Jackett was keen to sign me. Football's a business and there were players ahead of me towards the back of my time at Sheffield Wednesday. I just wanted to play football and I really, really enjoyed it down at Millwall as well.

“I had some great times there - a play-off final, going to Wembley, playing in an FA Cup semi-final. All the clubs I've played for, I've had at least three years at. Within those three years, there's been success at every club, which I'm grateful for.”

Reports of a return to Sheffield Wednesday

By January 2022, Beevers was a seasoned professional at Peterborough who had helped both Posh and Bolton escape League One.

Wednesday, then chasing Championship football under Darren Moore, were in need of reinforcement at the back and Beevers was linked with a homecoming move.

So, was it merely speculation?

“They did speak, but it never materialised,” Beevers admitted. “There was an element of truth in the reports but it didn't materialise for whatever reason.

“It was something I was keen to do. I wanted to come back home, I'd been travelling from home to Peterborough for a long time and I was out of favour down there as well.

Mark Beevers was linked with a move back to Sheffield Wednesday while on Peterborough United's books. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“To come back and play for Sheffield Wednesday would have been unbelievable, I'd have absolutely loved it, but it didn't happen. There were a couple of other teams I wanted to happen in that January as well but for whatever reason, Peterborough didn't let me go.”

What the future may hold

Fans could be forgiven for believing a 35-year-old now plying his trade in the eighth tier is simply running down the clock on his career.

Beevers has not written off a coaching role in the future but his commitment to the Avenue cause - and to playing - remains incredibly strong.

“I've got half an eye on it (coaching) to be honest but I don't know what level I'd want to do it at,” he said. “I'm happy with what I'm doing at the moment.

“Coaching part-time, that's something I'd be interested in, after playing. I do feel like I've got a lot left to give. I'll keep going as long as I'm enjoying it and as long as my legs allow me to.

