Mark Trueman: Heads dropped at Oldham and Bradford City have to be stronger

Taking charge of his hometown club for the first time in front of supporters, the Bradford-born caretaker manager - handed the reins following the sacking of Derek Adams on Tuesday - saw City concede quick-fire goals in the first half to Oldham, with the impressive Latics duo of Hallam Hope and Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Attacking their near 2,000-strong visiting contingent in the Chadderton Road end, City failed to haul their way back into the game against John Sheridan's side, who managed the game expertly to continue their renaissance at the foot of League Two on a day when they moved out of the relegation zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City, by contrast, are seeing another season peter out with matters compounded by the 71st-minute dismissal of Paudie O'Connor for violent conduct.

Mark Trueman.

Trueman said:"We left ourselves with a mountain to climb after conceding two goals from set-plays. We tried to change things and then we got the sending off made it harder to try and get the result.

"For the first goal, he went across his front man and it was Hendo's (Luke Hendrie's) man who got across the front and the second goal was difficult. It went above Yann (Songo'o) who just misses a header and it kind of hits Andy Cook and went to (Keillor-Dunn) and it's not good enough.

"We have got to be better and stronger in moments and manage them better. We knew that threat of Oldham from set-plays and should have done better.

"It changes the momentum and confidence in the group. Some players looked bright to start the game and then faded a little bit when the goal went in and the heads went down.

"You can see the effect that confidence plays on a game."

On the dismissal of O'Connor with a clash with Oldham's Nicky Adams being the precursor to a melee involving both sets of players, he added:"Both players got hold of each other's shirts and Paudie got dragged on top of him and they both got hold of each other.