Mark Trueman on Bradford City fans' frustration and message to the players

Mark Trueman

In the process, the managerless Bantams - despite performing better than in their previous two games against Exeter City and Oldham Athletic - suffered their third defeat on the spin.

City are marooned in mid-table in League Two and are almost as close to the relegation positions as they are to the play-off spots.

Trueman said: "Collectively, the players and the coaching staff know we should be in a better situation than what we are in. But it is only us who can put that right and win games and hopefully finish as strong as we can this season.

"The club set out to reach the play-offs and push for promotion. The fans wanted to see that and we should be at the other end of the table. That is one reason why fans are showing as much frustration as they are.

"I think if we play more like we played (against Harrogate), we will win more football matches than we lose. But we have got to be better form set-plays and in key moments and make better decisions.

"It was more of what I asked for. I asked us to be more aggressive and on the front foot and play forwards quickly and get bodies up the pitch and I thought you saw that, especially in the first half.

"Then, the way we conceded goals really hurt us. If we went in at 1-0 (up), it's a different story and team-talk and I have to pick them back up for playing well in the first half and getting 'sucker-punched' at the other end.

"We have got to do better in key moments."