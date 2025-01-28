Middlesbrough confirm exit of former Portsmouth and West Brom defender as he joins Championship strugglers
The 28-year-old had started the season as a regular in Michael Carrick’s defence, but tumbled down the pecking order as the campaign progressed.
His last league start Boro came on December 10, in a 3-1 defeat to Leeds United, with his lack of action fuelling talk of a potential move.
Derby have now secured Clarke’s services on a permanent basis, paying an undisclosed fee to take him back to Pride Park. He has put pen to paper on a deal running until the end of the season.
Speaking to Rams TV, Clarke said: “As soon as I heard that there was a possibility to come back, I was over the moon.
“I suppose it shows how much I've enjoyed being here, and I suppose from the club's point of view, obviously you've done something right, and it wouldn't keep bringing me back.”
Clarke spent two years on loan at Derby, representing the Rams between 2019 and 2021 while contracted to Brighton & Hove Albion.
The former Portsmouth and West Bromwich Albion defender joined Middlesbrough in 2022 and has left with 51 appearances for the club on his CV.
His contract was due to expire in the summer, therefore the club could have lost him on a free transfer had they held on.
Clarke said: “I was around the squad at Middlesbrough but not playing as many minutes as I'd like, so I was looking to get some game time.
“Derby popped up and these things may take a bit of time going backwards and forwards, which can feel like forever, but it’s happened and I'm happy to be here.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.