Middlesbrough midfielder subject of Derby County 'enquiry' as exit mooted for ex-Rotherham United star
The 28-year-old moved to the Riverside in 2023, when he was prised from fellow Yorkshire side Rotherham United.
He has since made 75 appearances for Middlesbrough but has been in and out of Michael Carrick’s side this season.
According to transfer specialist Darren Witcoop, Middlesbrough are prepared to let the midfielder seek pastures new before the window slams shut.
Derby County are believed to have enquired about the Newcastle United academy graduate, while a League One club are also thought to have made an approach.
Barlaser first moved to Yorkshire in 2019, joining Rotherham in what would prove to be his final loan move away from Newcastle.
His move was made permanent in 2020 and he became a key figure for the Millers under Paul Warne.
A switch to Derby would reunite him with Warne, who has been in charge of the Rams since 2022.
wARNE is currently facing intense scrutiny, with Derby winless in six league games and sliding down the Championship table.
Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are pushing for promotion from the second tier and sit sixth in the table.
Speaking about Barlaser in November, Boro boss Carrick said: "I really enjoy having Dan around, first of all his character and personality is fantastic and he has got some real quality.
“He can do things that many can’t with the way he plays the game. His strengths are really strong and I’ve no doubt at all.
"Of course, players would like to play more, but squads are so important and we need that depth and players to be able to play and take us onto a different level at different periods of the season and Dan is a really important part of the squad. He has been all the time since he’s been here and will continue to be that.”
