Middlesbrough FC boss Rob Edwards hails 'open and honest' Morgan Whittaker after win over Ipswich Town
Whittaker was a high-profile signing for the club when he was prised from Plymouth Argyle in January.
He had been prolific for Plymouth Argyle, but opening his account in Middlesbrough colours proved tough. Edwards’ decision to substitute Whittaker against Preston North End last month was even celebrated by fans.
However, after 26 outings, the former England youth international has first goal in Middlesbrough colours. His effort helped Edwards’ men return to the Championship summit with a 2-1 win over Ipswich last night (October 17).
Morgan Whittaker praise
Edwards said: “I’m really pleased for [Whittaker]. There’s high expectations on him because he’s a really good player and he understands that.
“What I like about him is he’s a human being, he’s been open and honest, we all go through difficult moments in life and he’s been working through a really challenging period in his life.
“What I’d really like to celebrate is that he’s working very hard to get through it. It’s his night, it’s big for him and hopefully we’ll build on that with him.”
Middlesbrough edge past Ipswich Town
An own goal from Cedric Kipre gave Middlesbrough the lead before Whittaker doubled the advantage, firing past Tractor Boys stopper Alex Palmer.
Ipswich clawed one back through Dara O’Shea but it proved to be a mere consolation.
Edwards said: “I thought it was a great tear-up, two teams going right at it. They are very good and that’s why I’m really proud of the boys tonight, because they showed up and showed the best of themselves.”
Kieran McKenna verdict
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, meanwhile, was left to lament the fact his side made too many mistakes.
He said: “I don’t think we can have too many complaints about the result because I think we made too many mistakes.
“We probably didn’t manage those moments in the game well enough. We had a big moment with the penalty to go 1-0 up and it could have been really different, but you can’t go in 1-0 down from that situation.
“We need to be stronger. We didn’t stay together defensively in that moment when it was really tough. I think the game changes completely at 1-0 and that’s been the story of our away games so far.”