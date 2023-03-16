Free agent signs for new club after leaving Middlesbrough

Latest transfer news emerges regarding this recently departed Middlesbrough player emerges

St Mirren have signed Caolan Boyd-Munce following his departure from Middlesbrough. The midfielder cut ties with Michael Carrick’s side in January and has now landed himself a new club.

He has been weighing up his options over the past couple of months and has now made the move up to Scotland. He has penned a contract until the end of the season with the Buddies and they hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months this summer.

Boyd-Munce, 23, joined Middlesbrough in January last year but struggled for game time with the Championship promotion hopefuls. He played just four times for them in all competitions.

After joining St Mirren, he has said: “I had quite a few offers but none of them felt 100%. As soon as I had my first day (training) in here I called my mum and dad and told them I thought this was the one.

“I came in to train for a few days and when I got here I was put at ease because it was a cracking dressing room. The boys made me feel so welcome and the levels and intensity at training were brilliant.

“The manager (Stephen Robinson) knows how to get the best out of players and I’m really looking forward to working with him. He didn’t really need to make much of a sell. Because I know him and he knows me he just told me how it is and what he needs from me and that was it.”

