Sheffield United secured an impressive 2-1 away win at Sunderland last night to boost their automatic promotion hopes. 3rd place Middlesbrough could only draw 1-1 with in-form Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night.
The gap between the pair now lies at six points ahead of the next batch of fixtures. In the meantime, here is a look at what the data experts at FiveThirtyEight believe will gain promotion this term, as well as who is predicted to get relegated after the latest round of games...
1. Burnley, 100 points
2. Sheffield United, 85 points
3. Middlesbrough, 80 points
4. Luton, 78 points
5. Millwall, 75 points
6. Blackburn, 72 points
7. Norwich, 70 points
8. West Brom, 69 points
9. Watford, 68 points
10. Coventry, 68 points
11. Preston, 64 points
12. Sunderland, 64 points
13. Stoke, 62 points
14. Bristol City, 59 points
15. Swansea, 57 points
16. Hull, 56 points
17. Reading, 54 points
18. Birmingham, 53 points
19. QPR, 52 points
20. Cardiff, 49 points
21. Rotherham, 48 points
22. Blackpool, 45 points
23. Wigan, 42 points
24. Huddersfield, 41 points
Sheffield United are now predicted to finish five points above Middlesbrough in 2nd. Burnley are expected to hit exactly 100 points after their 3-1 win away at Hull City.
Boro would be joined in the play-offs by Luton Town, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers. Huddersfield Town would be relegated to League One with Blackpool and Wigan Athletic, with Rotherham United staying up by three points.