New outcome predicted in promotion race between Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Luton Town, Millwall and Norwich City

An updated look at who the data experts predict will gain promotion as Sheffield United and Middlesbrough battle it out for 2nd position in the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:15 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:15 GMT

Sheffield United secured an impressive 2-1 away win at Sunderland last night to boost their automatic promotion hopes. 3rd place Middlesbrough could only draw 1-1 with in-form Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night.

The gap between the pair now lies at six points ahead of the next batch of fixtures. In the meantime, here is a look at what the data experts at FiveThirtyEight believe will gain promotion this term, as well as who is predicted to get relegated after the latest round of games...

1. Burnley, 100 points

2. Sheffield United, 85 points

3. Middlesbrough, 80 points

4. Luton, 78 points

5. Millwall, 75 points

6. Blackburn, 72 points

7. Norwich, 70 points

8. West Brom, 69 points

9. Watford, 68 points

10. Coventry, 68 points

11. Preston, 64 points

12. Sunderland, 64 points

13. Stoke, 62 points

14. Bristol City, 59 points

15. Swansea, 57 points

16. Hull, 56 points

17. Reading, 54 points

18. Birmingham, 53 points

19. QPR, 52 points

20. Cardiff, 49 points

21. Rotherham, 48 points

22. Blackpool, 45 points

23. Wigan, 42 points

24. Huddersfield, 41 points

Sheffield United are now predicted to finish five points above Middlesbrough in 2nd. Burnley are expected to hit exactly 100 points after their 3-1 win away at Hull City.

Boro would be joined in the play-offs by Luton Town, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers. Huddersfield Town would be relegated to League One with Blackpool and Wigan Athletic, with Rotherham United staying up by three points.

