Latest managerial news regarding Middlesbrough as they chase down promotion from the Championship

Michael Carrick has been a real hit since taking over at Middlesbrough from Chris Wilder and is aiming to take them to the Premier League this season. His side are currently 3rd in the Championship table and are seven points off Sheffield United in 2nd place.

However, with pressure mounting on David Moyes at West Ham, Carrick’s name is in the frame as a potential replacement for the top job at the London Stadium. He is the second favourite on SkyBet behind Rafa Benitez at 7/1, shortly followed by the likes of Marcelo Bielsa, Ange Postecoglou and Mauricio Pochettino. The Times report he is admired by the Hammers as well.

Middlesbrough’s decision to turn to the 41-year-old back in October has proved to be a masterstroke and his appointment has seen them catapult themselves up the league table over recent months. They were struggling at the start of this season but are now genuine promotion contenders.

Carrick played at West Ham from 1997 to 2004 and made 159 appearances for the London club in all competitions. He then embarked on spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United before hanging up his boots in 2018.

