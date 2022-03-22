Middlesbrough FC and Sheffield Wednesday handed updates regarding Paddy McNair and Bailey Peacock-Farrell

McNair came off early in the second half of Boro's FA Cup home loss to Chelsea on Saturday with a foot injury, with manager Chris Wilder, speaking afterwards, suggesting he did not think that the former Sunderland and Manchester United player would be involved both of his side's forthcoming friendlies.

Initially, Northern Ireland chief Ian Baraclough remained hopeful that McNair, who has linked up with his country, would be passed fit.

But he will remain behind in Belfast to continue treatment ahead of possibly returning for next Tuesday’s home match against Hungary, who called up Barnsley's Callum Styles earlier this month.

Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair. Picture: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Owls loan keeper Peacock-Farrell will also miss the Luxembourg trip, although the 25-year-old should come into contention for the Hungary match.

It is understood that Peacock-Farrell is not injured and will be available for the Owls’ League One match against Cheltenham Town on Saturday before joining Baraclough’s squad.