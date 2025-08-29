Hayden Hackney: Wolves 'hold interest' in West Ham, Everton and Fulham-linked Middlesbrough star
The midfielder has been the subject of intense transfer speculation for much of 2025, with his Championship exploits having sparked interest.
However, Middlesbrough are believed to be adamant their most coveted asset is not for sale as the summer transfer window deadline approaches.
While Boro appear to have adopted a firm stance, they could have their resolve tested in the coming days.
Wolves interest in Middlesbrough star
According to Sky Sports, Wolves are interested in the highly-rated 23-year-old. The report claims Everton, West Ham United and Fulham have also shown interest in the current window.
While Hackney does appear to have admirers, Wolves are not thought to have made an approach.
It has also been suggested there is recognition that a deal may be difficult to do at this late stage of the window.
Middlesbrough’s desire to retain Hackney may well have been strengthened by the departure of Finn Azaz, who has been signed by Southampton.
Hayden Hackney’s development
In recent years, Hackney has blossomed from a promising academy prospect into a reliable senior figure.
He has also turned heads on the international stage and won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship with England earlier this year.
Speaking after Middlesbrough’s win over Millwall earlier this month, head coach Rob Edwards hailed Hackney’s professionalism in the face of transfer talk.
He said: “I thought Hayden was excellent. Loads of energy, loads of quality, desire, passion and he won a lot of duels.
“His running was really good – that’s the best he’s looked since he’s come back from the success that he had with the national team.
“You can see it out there that he loves the club and he’s been extremely professional, so I couldn’t be happier with him.
“The way I see things right now is he’s here with us, he loves this place, I thought his performance showed that.”