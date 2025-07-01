Sunderland are reportedly among the clubs keeping tabs on Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old is widely considered among the most exciting prospects in the Championship and has repeatedly been linked with Premier League clubs

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Porto are among those to have been credited with interest in the midfielder, who is a product of Middlesbrough’s academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Middlesbrough again missed out on promotion to the top flight, speculation regarding Hackney’s future at the club has intensified.

Hayden Hackney is a key figure in Middlesbrough's midfield. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Interest in Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney

According to EFL Analysis, the midfielder has changed agents and is set to leave the Riverside this summer.

Sunderland, who clinched promotion via the Championship play-offs last term, are reportedly interested in the England youth international.

Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are also said to be keeping tabs, while Porto are still believed to be admirers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report claims there is also interest in Germany and Italy, suggesting Hackney could have a vast array of options this summer.

Middlesbrough without Hayden Hackney

A new era is being ushered in at the Riverside following the sacking of Michael Carrick and appointment of Rob Edwards as his successor.

The loss of Hackney would undoubtedly be a bitter blow for Middlesbrough, although a significant transfer fee would most likely land in the accounts.

Hayden Hackney has been on duty for England at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

This money could prove key in a rebuild and if Hackney does depart, Edwards will need to try and focus on the positives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Hackney in October, the since-sacked Carrick said: “He’s adding to his game all the time and he’s having a good spell at the moment, you can see that.

“That level of confidence and personality, he doesn’t say an awful lot but shows personality when he’s on the pitch.