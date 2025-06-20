Ex-Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town forward takes up first role since retirement with Birmingham City
The 36-year-old recently announced his retirement from playing, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned nearly 20 years.
He had two spells in Yorkshire, making 71 appearances for Middlesbrough and seven in the colours of Huddersfield.
He ended his career at Birmingham City, who announced he was set to take on a new role with the club following their promotion to the Championship.
The Blues have now unveiled Jutkiewicz as their new first-team positional lead scout.
Lukas Jutkiewicz on new role
Jutkiewicz said: “Now that my playing career has come to a close, I’m excited to begin a new chapter.
“I look forward to applying the knowledge and experience I’ve gained over my 20-year playing career in a different capacity, and I will bring the same commitment and passion to this new role as I did on the pitch.
“It’s an honour to be asked to help this great club move forward into what is undoubtedly a bright and exciting future.”
Craig Gardner on appointment
Birmingham’s director of football Craig Gardner added: “We’re delighted that Lukas is joining our recruitment team. It is a department which has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past two years, and he will form a key role in enhancing our attacking player acquisition.
“We have implemented a detailed strategy, designed to give us the biggest competitive advantage and have processes in place which will maximise our strike rate when it comes to signing players who will improve the squad and future assets.
“It will be a great environment for Lukas to both add significant value based on his experiences and learn from an outstanding team.
“As part of our strategy, our people at Birmingham City are very important to what we are creating.
“Lukas knows the DNA of the club, he understands the fans and the city, so I am certain he will be a huge success and prove to be an important asset for the years ahead.”