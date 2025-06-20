Former Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town forward Lukas Jutkiewicz has landed his first off-field role.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old recently announced his retirement from playing, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned nearly 20 years.

He had two spells in Yorkshire, making 71 appearances for Middlesbrough and seven in the colours of Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He ended his career at Birmingham City, who announced he was set to take on a new role with the club following their promotion to the Championship.

The Blues have now unveiled Jutkiewicz as their new first-team positional lead scout.

Lukas Jutkiewicz counts Middlesbrough among his former clubs. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Lukas Jutkiewicz on new role

Jutkiewicz said: “Now that my playing career has come to a close, I’m excited to begin a new chapter.

“I look forward to applying the knowledge and experience I’ve gained over my 20-year playing career in a different capacity, and I will bring the same commitment and passion to this new role as I did on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an honour to be asked to help this great club move forward into what is undoubtedly a bright and exciting future.”

Lukas Jutkiewicz scored 15 goals in Middlesbrough colours. | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Craig Gardner on appointment

Birmingham’s director of football Craig Gardner added: “We’re delighted that Lukas is joining our recruitment team. It is a department which has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past two years, and he will form a key role in enhancing our attacking player acquisition.

“We have implemented a detailed strategy, designed to give us the biggest competitive advantage and have processes in place which will maximise our strike rate when it comes to signing players who will improve the squad and future assets.

“It will be a great environment for Lukas to both add significant value based on his experiences and learn from an outstanding team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our strategy, our people at Birmingham City are very important to what we are creating.