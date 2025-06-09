Middlesbrough handed the reins to Carrick in October 2022, giving him his first opportunity to be a manager in his own right.

He had previously worked as a coach at Manchester United, the club he made hundreds of appearances for during his illustrious playing career.

Under Carrick’s tutelage, Middlesbrough surged into the Championship play-offs in his first season in charge.

Foundations had been laid and there was excitement about what was to come in Carrick’s reign.

In each of the two seasons that followed, Middlesbrough missed out on the top six and finished in mid-table obscurity.

Carrick’s reputation as a developer of talent grew, but his reputation as a winning coach did not.

An end-of-season review dissected Middlesbrough’s shortcomings and the conclusion that Carrick should not take the club forward was reached.

His assistants, Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick, were also relieved of their duties.

In a statement, the club said: “Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick.

“Michael's assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club. We'd like to thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment. We wish them all the very best for the future. The club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

A clutch of names have since been linked with the Riverside post, which will undoubtedly attract an array of high-profile coaches.

There have been some expected names thrown into the mix, but there have also been some surprises.

However, it is currently unclear who will be tasked with spearheading a promotion tilt when the 2025/26 Championship season comes around.

Here is a fresh look at the favourites to become Middlesbrough’s next head coach, courtesy of BetVictor.