Middlesbrough 'closing in' on signing of £12.5m sensation Sverre Nypan from Manchester City
The 18-year-old is among the most exciting prospects in Europe and completed a £12.5m move to Manchester City in June.
He was prised from Rosenborg in his native Norway, having become a key figure for the club at senior level despite his tender age,
Nypan scored his first senior goal as a 16-year-old and his rapid progression has landed him an opportunity to shine in England.
Middlesbrough close in on Sverre Nypan
It appears he will first be tested in the Championship, with Middlesbrough seemingly closing in on a loan deal.
An agreement is said to be close to being reached, with Manchester City keen for the midfielder to have a loan spell in England.
Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Middlesbrough are closing in on Sverre Nypan loan deal from Manchester City.
“Agreement almost reached with details set to be sorted for Norwegian talent. Nypan, happy to join Boro as Manchester City wanted loan in England for their talent.”
It has not been a straightforward summer for Middlesbrough, who have not made as many signings as many fans would have liked them to.
The issues in Rob Edwards’ side were on full display earlier this week, as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup in humiliating fashion by League One outfit Doncaster Rovers.
Nypan, however, would arguably be a significant coup if a deal is pushed over the line.
Expert view on Sverre Nypan
Speaking to the BBC, Norwegian journalist Andreas Korssund said: "Sverre Nypan has been regarded as one of the best talents in Norway and been playing at a very high level despite being so young.
“He's been looked at as the next big thing from the Norwegian league, so it's not a surprise he's securing such a big move. The surprise maybe is he's coming to City at such a young age.
“If you look at the other Norwegian top talents such as Erling Haaland [who went to Red Bull Salzburg and later Borussia Dortmund] and Antonio Nusa [who went to Club Brugge and then RB Leipzig], they went down the other route, going to a club for guaranteed football before looking elsewhere to the Premier League or La Liga."