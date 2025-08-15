Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on the loan capture of Manchester City prodigy Sverre Nypan.

The 18-year-old is among the most exciting prospects in Europe and completed a £12.5m move to Manchester City in June.

He was prised from Rosenborg in his native Norway, having become a key figure for the club at senior level despite his tender age,

Nypan scored his first senior goal as a 16-year-old and his rapid progression has landed him an opportunity to shine in England.

Sverre Nypan was a key figure for Rosenborg despite his tender age. | OLE MARTIN WOLD/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

It appears he will first be tested in the Championship, with Middlesbrough seemingly closing in on a loan deal.

An agreement is said to be close to being reached, with Manchester City keen for the midfielder to have a loan spell in England.

Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Middlesbrough are closing in on Sverre Nypan loan deal from Manchester City.

“Agreement almost reached with details set to be sorted for Norwegian talent. Nypan, happy to join Boro as Manchester City wanted loan in England for their talent.”

It has not been a straightforward summer for Middlesbrough, who have not made as many signings as many fans would have liked them to.

The issues in Rob Edwards’ side were on full display earlier this week, as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup in humiliating fashion by League One outfit Doncaster Rovers.

Rob Edwards' Middlesbrough squad requires improvement before the transfer window deadline. | Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Nypan, however, would arguably be a significant coup if a deal is pushed over the line.

Expert view on Sverre Nypan

Speaking to the BBC, Norwegian journalist Andreas Korssund said: "Sverre Nypan has been regarded as one of the best talents in Norway and been playing at a very high level despite being so young.

“He's been looked at as the next big thing from the Norwegian league, so it's not a surprise he's securing such a big move. The surprise maybe is he's coming to City at such a young age.