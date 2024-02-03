Boro’s incoming business was done before the final day of the window, with only departures finalised on February 1.

Among the most high-profile moves of the day was Morgan Rogers’ switch to Aston Villa, a deal that deprived Michael Carrick of his most dangerous attacking outlet.

Speaking ahead of Sunderland’s visit to the Riverside, Carrick said: “You've got to be realistic for sure, and for Morgan as well. He's a Birmingham lad, it's a massive opportunity for him and we understand that.

"I'm not saying that'll happen with everyone. It's not a policy of the club by any stretch but I think you've got to take everything on an individual basis and that certainly was right in the end for everyone, even though we would have loved to have kept him and worked with him and see how good he could become.

"But sometimes that's football. We move on just as Morgan will. But we wish him all the very best, I hope he fulfils all the potential that he's got.”

Rogers was removed from an attacking department already depleted by injuries.

Emmanuel Latte Lath is weeks away from a return and Isaiah Jones will need even longer to recover. Josh Coburn could start against Sunderland but has had his own injury troubles to contend with.

However, Carrick still believes there are enough goals in his squad.

He said: "We feel the players we have brought in, we're really happy with. They're here for good reason and we've seen that already.