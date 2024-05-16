MK Dons, Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town men are among the frontrunners to join Bradford City in the summer transfer window.

This summer is an important one for the Bantams, who need to make sure they are adequately prepared for a promotion push. After falling short of the play-offs in the 2023/24 campaign, the club will be more desperate than ever to escape the fourth tier.

A summer of shrewd business will be crucial if the club are to achieve their goal and with that in mind, here are the players Techopedia believe are the most likely to join Bradford this summer.

Dan Kemp - 2/1

Dan Kemp currently represents Milton Keynes Dons. Image: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

An attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, Kemp is currently on the books of MK Dons. In the 2023/24 campaign, he scored 17 goals and registered 10 goals in League Two.

Charlie Austin - 4/1

Swindon Town have confirmed the former Premier League marksman is not being retained for the 2024/25 season. At 34, the forward could still have more to offer in the EFL.

Bristol Rovers have released the forward, who did not quite cut it at League One level for the Gas. His record at League Two level, however, is not to be sniffed at.

Harry Beautyman - 13/2

A stalwart in Sutton United’s midfield since 2018, the 32-year-old could potentially have clubs circling following Sutton’s relegation to the National League.

Omar Bogle - 8/1

The seasoned frontman netted on eight occasions across 32 appearances for Newport County last season. He has played in all three EFL tiers as well as in the Dutch top flight.

Ben Whitfield - 9/1

Once a prospect in the Bradford academy, the attacking midfielder now represents Barrow. A move back to Valley Parade would be a full-circle moment for the 28-year-old.

Elliot Watt - 14/1

Another former Bantam, Watt has been on the books of Salford City since 2022 and racked up 24 assists in 91 appearances for the Ammies.

John Akinde - 16/1