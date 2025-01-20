There was a Yorkshire derby at Elland Road as Leeds hosted Sheffield Wednesday, putting the Owls to the sword in a 3-0 win with goals from Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka.
It put Daniel Farke’s side back on top of the pile in the Championship, reclaiming top spot from Sheffield United after the Blades defeated Norwich City.
Hull City have endured a turbulent campaign but there has been reason for optimism since the arrival of Ruben Selles as head coach. He led the Tigers to a crucial 1-0 victory away at Millwall, with a Jake Cooper own-goal proving decisive.
Middlesbrough, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat on the road at Portsmouth. Emmanuel Latte Lath had given Boro the lead but a Matt Ritchie brace send Michael Carrick’s side home empty-handed.
Following the latest round of Championship games, here is how the Footbal Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.
