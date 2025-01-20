It put Daniel Farke’s side back on top of the pile in the Championship, reclaiming top spot from Sheffield United after the Blades defeated Norwich City.

Hull City have endured a turbulent campaign but there has been reason for optimism since the arrival of Ruben Selles as head coach. He led the Tigers to a crucial 1-0 victory away at Millwall, with a Jake Cooper own-goal proving decisive.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat on the road at Portsmouth. Emmanuel Latte Lath had given Boro the lead but a Matt Ritchie brace send Michael Carrick’s side home empty-handed.

Following the latest round of Championship games, here is how the Footbal Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.