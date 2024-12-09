New predicted Championship table with Sheffield United & Burnley shocks and Sunderland & Leeds United twists

Leeds United spent time at the top of the Championship table over the weekend - but were knocked off their perch by Sheffield United.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds hosted Derby County for a lunchtime clash on Saturday (December 7), defeating the Rams 2-0 as Storm Darragh raged. Joe Rodon opened the scoring with his first goal for the Whites, before Max Wober followed suit by opening his Leeds account.

It briefly took Leeds to the Championship summit but a 2-2 draw for Sheffield United away at West Bromwich Albion was enough to send the Blades back to the top of the pile.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough held fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. Sheffield Wednesday also shared the spoils, drawing 1-1 with Preston North End at Hillsborough.

Hull City’s slump continued with a 1-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers, as new head coach Ruben Selles watched on from the stands.

Following the latest round of Championship games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. New predicted Championship table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Predicted points: 37

2. 24. Hull City

Predicted points: 37 Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Predicted points: 44

3. 23. Cardiff City

Predicted points: 44 Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Predicted points: 45

4. 22. Oxford United

Predicted points: 45 Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

