Daniel Farke’s Leeds hosted Derby County for a lunchtime clash on Saturday (December 7), defeating the Rams 2-0 as Storm Darragh raged. Joe Rodon opened the scoring with his first goal for the Whites, before Max Wober followed suit by opening his Leeds account.

It briefly took Leeds to the Championship summit but a 2-2 draw for Sheffield United away at West Bromwich Albion was enough to send the Blades back to the top of the pile.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough held fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. Sheffield Wednesday also shared the spoils, drawing 1-1 with Preston North End at Hillsborough.

Hull City’s slump continued with a 1-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers, as new head coach Ruben Selles watched on from the stands.

Following the latest round of Championship games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.